(WBRE/WYOU)— The Powerball is sitting at $960 million as of Saturday afternoon making its way into the top 10 biggest jackpots of all time.

Saturday night’s drawing is pulling many to nearby corner stores and gas stations to get their tickets for the Powerball drawing tonight.

The $960 million jackpot ranks in as the ninth largest jackpot of all time, meaning it’s the fourth jackpot this year to crack the top ten in all-time jackpots.

Despite its growth, the jackpot still comes in behind a $2.04 billion jackpot hit last November in California; a $1.586 billion jackpot split by three tickets (California, Florida and Tennessee) in 2016, and a $1.08 billion jackpot won by a California ticket in July.

Below are the 10 biggest jackpots of all time:

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.602 billion (Mega Millions): Aug. 15, 2023; Florida $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California $1.050 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $960 million (Est. Powerball): Sept. 28, 2023 $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin

In most states, a Powerball ticket costs $2 and players can select their own numbers or leave that task to a computer.

Jackpot winners can receive the prize as an annuity (30 graduated payments over 29 years) or as a cash sum.

Officials urge anyone lucky enough to win a Powerball jackpot to consult a financial adviser — while keeping that valuable ticket safe — before showing up at a lottery office for an oversized check. Those winnings would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.