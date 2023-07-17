SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A yearly faith pilgrimage that has been around for nearly a century is ready to play out once again in Lackawanna County.

The muggy morning and foggy skies didn’t stop the busy work done by parishioners of St. Ann’s Basilica in West Scranton Monday.

Setting up an outdoor altar in its parking lot for the church’s biggest event all year it’s Solemn Novena.

“Booklets that have to be done, prayer cards. You know, cleaning of the church, cutting of the grass, weed whacking, all that kind of stuff around the area to get that done,” said Brian Hallock, Coordinator of the Novena of St. Ann’s Shrine Basilica.

The Novena is an annual pilgrimage of faith to honor Saint Ann taking place over nine days and ending with a feast.

“It’s very important, I help out the community during it. I volunteer here and it’s an overall good feeling to help out,” says Michael Coval from Scranton.

This year marks its 99th anniversary. Parishioners like Anthony Ciccio, coordinator of Service Ministry for St. Ann’s Basilica, have learned the tradition from generations before him.

“When I was just like two weeks old, I came up here for my first service with my mom, and every year we’ve come up and now to work it and actually see what the behind-the-scenes stuff really is, it’s cool, it’s touching.”

Running until Wednesday St. Ann’s Street will operate as a one-way for traffic to help with the flow of thousands of visitors.

Whether you’re attending for the first time or making your annual trip organizers want you to take away one thing from the event, prayer.

“Take time from your busy day, come here, reflect, and thank god gave us another day to wake up, but also, thank good St. Ann for all of the miracles that she had answered and the prayers,” added Josh Manuel, Monastery Chef for St. Ann’s Basilica.

St. Ann’s Solemn Novena runs through next Wednesday, July 26th.

You can tune in virtually by going to Stannsnovena.live