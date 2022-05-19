WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY– The Williamsport Area School District unanimously decided to close Thaddeus Stevens Primary School on Tuesday night.

The 96-year-old school will permanently close on June 30, 2022.

According to information posted to the district’s website, the school board made its decision based on a 2020 feasibility study to determine the long-term viability of the school. The study found that renovating the current building would cost over $20 million, and if they decided to tear down the current building and construct a new one, it would cost over $26 million.

Currently, there are 261 students enrolled at Thaddeus Stevens Primary School. These students will be spread out between two other primary schools in the area, Cochran and Jackson. The Williamsport Area School District is meeting again on June 7, 2022, to determine official boundaries for primary schools, so parents can expect to be notified of their child’s new school following that meeting.