PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 95-year-old Attilio Vergari of Jessup sat down with photojournalist Joseph Butash, recalling his experience as a young man in WWII.

“It was heartbreaking. I was scared as hell. I was only 18 years old. I grew up in Jessup, Pennsylvania,” said Attilio Vergari, Jessup native and WWII veteran.

“I played baseball and everything. I loved it. I graduated from Jessup High School in 1944. Two weeks later I was drafted. I’m 95 years old. Took 17 weeks of basic training, we’re heading for England. What am I thinking? Well, will I ever see Jessup again?”

“Now we are in Germany. One day we are on a road marching, the German planes start coming in strafing us, we ducked and everything,” recounted Vergari.

“We were going into Saarburg, Germany, crossing the river. We couldn’t cross it because there was so much fire, shooting, bombs and everything. It was hectic.”

“We are in Trier. Trier is noted for the most ancient city in Germany. This friend of mine hit the door with the rifle and blew his head off. I had to grab him, oh god, unbelievable.”

“On Christmas Eve 1944 they gave us a cigar, turkey, everything was half frozen. We had to go into a house and heat up our helmets {dinner was placed in their helmets], and eat the Christmas Eve dinner.

“We are up in Bastogne, and it was hell there. We are staying in this house, and before you know a bomb came and flew everybody out into the garden. We were out in the garden, but none of us were killed. And in March [of 1945] that is when I got wounded. We wound up in a ditch knocked out, knocked out, and the first thing you know I am in a hospital. I’m thinking why am I here?Why can’t I be home with my parents?”

“It was tough, it was tough. But we made it. This is why we are here today!”

Attilio married his sweetheart the late Alice Generotti Vergari, raised three children, 6 grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren. He is the oldest member and one of the founders of Michael Steiner post 411 VFW in Jessup and is one of the most optimistic people you will ever meet.

We thank Attilio for his service.