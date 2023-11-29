HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Honoring those who serve was the goal of one local lawmaker Wednesday in Luzerne County as the oldest veteran in Hanover Township was recognized for his decades of service.

Family, friends, and fellow veterans put on a special surprise celebration in Hanover Township for a Korean War Veteran, a man they salute very proudly.

Surrounded by dozens of loved ones, 93-year-old Gabriel Metric of Hanover Township was recognized on Wednesday for his service in the United States Air Force.

Inside AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township, he was awarded three citations, one from Pennsylvania State Representative Alec Ryncavage and two from the AMVETS 59 post.

Metric served in the Korean War from 1948 to 1952. He has been a vital member of AMVETS post 59, holding the post commander position three times in 1967, 2003, and 2004.

He also volunteers at the Wilkes-Barre VA and serves on the post board of directors.

Metric, with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren by his side, felt he was right where he was supposed to be on Wednesday.

“This is my home. This is my town and the people around here. They are beautiful. They are beautiful people. Believe me, everybody loves one another and we are very very patriotic,” Metric said.

“I think he was very surprised but my whole family is here and we are just thrilled to be here for him. He loves the AMVETS. He’ll do anything for the AMVETS. I mean, this is his life,” said Metric’s youngest daughter Lisa Horanzy.

