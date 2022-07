LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Phone calls to 911 in Lackawanna County were disrupted between 9:00 p.m. and 9:57 p.m. according to Communications Director Joe D’Arienzo.

In the event of such outages, residents of Lackawanna County are instructed to call either their local police department, text 911 with their emergency, or call 570-819-4916 or 1-888-819-4911.

It is unknown at this time what caused the outage but Eyewitness News is told the county is investigating at this time.