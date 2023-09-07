(WBRE/WYOU) — Phone outages are beginning to affect 911 call centers as thunderstorms pass through NEPA.

East Central Emergency Network Deputy Director Alex Karpinski tells 28/22 News in a release that Verizon is currently experiencing a widespread outage affecting 911 in several counties, including Columbia and Montour Counties.

Maryellen Keegan, Director of the Monroe County Office of Emergency Management, tells 28/22 News Monroe County is also experiencing a system-wide outage at this time.

In Monroe County, officials ask residents to text 9-1-1 with their emergencies or call 570-992-9911.

An emergency alert was sent out for Susquehanna, Union, and Snyder counties indicating their 9-1-1 call centers are also experiencing outages.

There have been reports Schuylkill and Northumberland County 911 Centers have also experienced outages, but attempts to reach the call center have been unsuccessful as they deal with the storm.

Anyone in the affected areas who can’t call or text 911 and need assistance should report to the nearest Police, Fire, or Emergency Medical Services station for assistance until repairs are made.

Several counties in our area are in severe thunderstorm watches and warnings. For updated information on watches and warnings in your area, go to our weather alert page.

For the latest on the storm’s movement, check our interactive weather radar.