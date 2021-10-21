90mph motorcycle chase leads to arrest of man in Pocono Township

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a Stroudsburg man who was driving a motorcycle after they say he led them on a high-speed chase after not pulling over.

On Wednesday around 1:30 in the afternoon, police say they attempted to pull over Eric Guarrasi, 45, for driving at a high rate of speed.

Police say they activated their lights and sirens, and Guarrasi still did not pull over. Guarrasi only pulled over when he reached an area where traffic was more congested, according to court paperwork.

Police placed Guarrasi under arrest at the scene. It was also discovered upon further investigation that his registration was also expired.

Guarrasi was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving, careless driving, disregard of traffic signals, and expired registration.