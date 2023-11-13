STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- A local birthday girl passed on her own party to pay a patriotic tribute Sunday afternoon.

Mckinley Ford celebrated her ninth birthday Sunday by holding a veterans appreciation luncheon in the Poconos.

Her birthday wish was to honor veterans so she held the event at VFW Post 2540.

McKinley led the way in organizing the event and had the support of her family, which included members of the VFW post.

“It’s going really good so far, and I think a lot of kids are learning that they should help and do good in this world,” the birthday girl told 28/22 News.

“Everybody loves McKinley. There’s not a person that sits there and says anything negative about this kid. She’s incredible! And that’s all everybody tells us all the time. She’s an incredible kid!” said Rick Greene, VFW Post 2540 Post Commander.

Besides being around veterans, McKinley has educated herself about them by reading several books and then sharing her knowledge with her peers.