9.8 Mile detour route for bridge repair in Scott Township starting June 5

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says emergency bridge repair will take place on south ramp 107 Segment 210 Offset 1922 in Scott Township starting Friday, June 5.

Repairing of the deck, structure wall, sediment removal, and drainage installation will result in closing the bridge and implementing a detour through June 19, with weather depending on completion.

The 9.8 mile detour route will use Business Route 6 to PA Route 247 for PA Route 107 Northbound and PA Route 247 to Business Route 6 for PA Route 107 Southbound.

Motorists should use an alternative route.