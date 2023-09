SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 9/11 Memorial Committee of Lackawanna County held its annual public commemoration of the terror attacks.

It was at the 9/11 monument in McDade Park and the tribute includes the reading of names of Lackawanna County residents who died that day 22 years ago, as well as those who died fighting in the war on terror.

There were several remembrances held across our region Monday.