9-1-1 reports fire, explosions at Playworld

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Calls of a fire at Playworld in Lewisburg came in before noon, according to the Union/Snyder County 9-1-1 Communications Center. Now they are saying there have been explosions at the building.

Pictures from Union County Firewire

No injuries have been reported at this time.

PennDOT reports that all lanes of Route 192 are closed from Fifteenth Street in Lewisburg Borough and Reitz Boulevard in Buffalo Township.

This is a developing story. We will update this post as we learn more.