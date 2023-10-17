RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In community notification sent out Tuesday night, the Selinsgrove Area School District (SASD) announced the passing of an eighth grader involved in a crash Monday afternoon.

The SASD said in the community notification they were told eighth grader Christopher Sensenig had passed away Tuesday after he and his family was involved in a two car crash on Route 487 Monday afternoon in Ralpho Township.

In light of the incident, the school district said in the release they complied a list of resources for the community to provide assistance if needed.

Our thoughts and prayers along with our most heartfelt condolences are with Christopher’s family and friends. Selinsgrove Area School District

Social workers, guidance counselors, and school psychologists would be available throughout the district as well, the SASD explained in the release.