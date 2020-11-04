8th Congressional District election count continues

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Incumbent Matt Cartwright is looking to continue to hold the 8th Congressional seat, while Jim Bognet is looking to take it from him.

Both candidates went into the district to speak with voters before casting their votes.

In Monroe County 25 precincts have been reported out of a total of 52.

More than 13,000 votes have been cast. Poll workers are still bringing in ballots as of 11pm Tuesday.

A precinct in Ross Township had a line after 8 p.m. Voters who were in line at the cut off time were able to vote.

Poll workers tell us a majority of the people in the township chose not to do the mail-in ballot option. The county placed more voting machines to get voters through the door quicker.

The Office of Elections and Voter Registrations plans to start counting the mail-in and absentee ballots Wednesday.

