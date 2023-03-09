PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A night of glitz and glamour in Luzerne County. The 86th Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala recognizes distinguished athletes from youth leagues through the professional ranks.

The Maxwell Awards honor excellence at all levels of football since 1935.

The football club hosts a gala to honor award recipients every year, and Thursday, stars like Jalen Hurts came to our area for the big event.

The Mohegan Pennsylvania resort in Plains Township hosted the 86th Annual Maxwell Football Awards Gala.

It’s where football stars like Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts were honored for their athletic excellence.

“We pride ourselves on our ability to honor the game of football at all levels, the professional level, the collegiate level, the high school level. And tonight we have the best of the best at those levels and they’re all in the house and every year it’s just a special event. A lot of our former winners come back and share their experiences, so it really is like a first family of football,” said Maxwell Football Club President & CEO, Mark Dianno.

The Maxwell Football Club offers programs which focus on player and coach development, safety, and wellness.

A slew of awards are given out, including the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, in honor of the former Alabama standout and 2005 National Football League Most Valuable Player.

“Just proud to watch all the guys grow into being great young men and watch them perform on the field and watch them get better off the field,” said Shaun Alexander, the 1999 First-Team All-American, who played 9 seasons in the NFL.

It was an appearance close to home for Lackawanna County native and Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleader Savannah Lloyd.

“It’s amazing, it’s an honor to be here we’re recognizing some amazing players tonight. Jalen Hurts, Brandon Graham, and our coach Nick Sirianni,” said Llyod.

Locals like David Mika are thrilled to see the event come to NEPA.

“For the people in this area, if you get a chance, come down, you might see a guy like Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, some of the college guys, it’s really cool and these high school kids, they get to interact with players like that,” David Mika, member of the Pennsylvania High School Committee for the Maxwell Football Club.

The Maxwell Football Club is the oldest football organization of its kind in America.