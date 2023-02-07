DEER LAKE BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An 85-year-old woman died following a three-car crash that happened Saturday afternoon in Schuylkill County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State police responded to a three-car crash at the intersection of State Route 895 and State Route 61 just after 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

State police say 85-year-old Ruth Bressler, who failed to stop at a red light, was rear-ended and began to spin out of control and was then rear-ended again by another vehicle on State Route 61.

According to troopers, Bressler was trapped in her vehicle with major injuries and was flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest, where she later died.

The drivers of the other two cars had minor injuries and police say, and all cars had disabling damage.