Parents Upset over Memorial Removal

Last month we told you a 12-year old boy from white haven died in a bike accident.

As family continues to grieve his death, they learned his memorial was removed.

It’s been a little more than a month since the bike accident took Christian Senchak’s young life.

His family says removing the memorial without their consent was completely inappropriate and insensitive.

Alanna Senchak clenches her son, Christian’s picture at this spot on the corner of Laurel and Buffalo streets. This is the the area in White Haven where her son collided with a vehicle and died.

“I have to live with the pain every single day of my son not being here. And this is what I have left,” Senchak said.

Less than a week ago, this is what that exact spot looked like. Filled with stuffed animals, flowers, candles and other memorabilia to honor his life. Christian’s family tells Eyewitness News the borough moved it the night of July third for construction but no one said anything to the family about it.

“This will not go unnoticed. This will not be forgotten. Our son’s memory will live on even if it just is through the memorial,” Steven Krawczuk, Christian’s dad said.

the family has since put new items in the spot to replace what was moved.

“If it is taken down again it will be replaced. And i have no problem doing it every day if need be,” Krawczuk said.

“This is where he was last alive and if I want to come and visit the spot where my son was last alive I should have that right,” Senchak said.

In this Facebook comment, White Haven borough manager, Linda Smith Szoke says the memorial was moved to replace pipes that were meant to be fixed in April. They postponed it out of respect for the family.

“Christian’s family says if borough officials told them this memorial was going to be removed for construction they would have been more than ready to work with them,” said.

In another comment Szoke says there were talks of raising money to put something more permanent like a bench to honor Christian’s life.

But the family remains frustrated no one from the borough has talked to them directly, even after the Facebook comments were posted.

No contsruction has started yet. In those Facebook comments the borough manager said that she would call the family on Monday to arrange something.

The family says that the borough is holding on to the items that were removed from the site and they could be picked up.