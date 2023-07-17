POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— There’s plenty of excitement kicking off in the Poconos Monday night.

This is the 82nd year of the Annual Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company’s carnival.

“We have a lot of people. Firemen that take vacation for this week, and even some customers that come around and take vacation, you know they moved out of the area but come back just for our carnival,” said Chris Kinsley, president of the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company.

The week-long event offers typical carnival rides like the tilt-a-whirl and the Ferris wheel and of course plenty of classic carnival food and games.

“We have a new ride company this year, we’re very excited about that, there’s at least fifteen to 18 rides out there, kiddie rides, rides for all ages, and they’re really looking nice,” Kinsley said.

If you enjoy a good game of chance, there’s also bingo games held every night at seven in the firehouse.

The last day of the carnival is Saturday which is also going to be the night when they pick the winner of their raffle which means someone’s going home with twenty-five-thousand dollars”

Once the lucky ticket holder collects their winnings, all proceeds will go to the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company.

“Six nights of good, clean fun and you’re helping out a good cause,” Kinsley told 28/22 News.

All-you-can-ride wristbands will take place Tuesday through Thursday, visitors can purchase those or regular tickets in person at the carnival.

And on Thursday night they will have a free firework show, if it rains, they have rain dates in place for both Friday and Saturday.