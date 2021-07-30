81-year-old man victim of a robbery in Hazelton

HAZEL TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Troopers responded to a report of a robbery on Hazel Township Boulevard on July 29 around 7:00 a.m.

Police say the 81-year-old victim was hit in the back of the head with an unknown object and fell to the ground. Once on the ground the suspect threatened to stab the victim with a knife.

The officers stated that the unknown offender stole the man’s wallet which contained a blue iPhone 8.

The aggressor then took off on a blue bike to an unknown location. He is described as a Hispanic man, mid 20’s, 5’8″ to 5’10”, with brown hair, wearing black shorts, and a t-shirt, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Hazelton at 570-459-3890.