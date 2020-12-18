$800k in funding to be given to small businesses in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Struggling small businesses in Lackawanna County hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions are now able to apply for Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds before 2020 comes to a close. $800,000 will be available.

“While we continue to lobby for small business relief at the federal level, we have to continue to push out whatever funding we can at the local level. These grants will be significant for many struggling businesses, providing $10,000.00 to $20,000.00 that will hopefully help carry them through these dark winter months while we wait on widespread vaccine distribution.” Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti

Non-franchised city businesses in low-to-moderate service areas with low-to-moderate income employees who also follow CDBG guidelines are eligible. Those guidelines have not been released yet by the city but will soon at scrantonworks.org.