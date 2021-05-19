8-year-old dies after being hit by tractor trailer

DELANO TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An 8-year-old boy has died from traumatic injuries after being struck by a tractor trailer in Delano Township on Wednesday, according to state police.
Police say the 8-year-old was driving an ATV in a private parking lot when a tractor trailer entered the parking lot and turned behind a garage and struck the child on the ATV.
Police say the driver of the tractor trailer did not see the child on the ATV.
