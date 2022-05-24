BETHANY BOROUGH, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A 79-year-old Wayne County woman who lived in a private care facility was scammed out of $17,000 worth of Bitcoin in early April.

Officials say the crime occurred as the suspect contacted the victim through wordswithfriends.com. The scam began once the victim engaged with the suspect.

Police say the scammer utilized Bitcoin to transfer funds from the victim to the suspect’s virtual wallet.

The Pennsylvania State Police offered some tips to combat circulating scams back in early 2021.