WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a 79-year-old man was found dead due to losing control of his lawn mower.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Thursday troopers were called to the intersection of Browns Road in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County to assist EMS with a trapped man.

PSP states John Lippert, 79, was found dead under the mower deck of a zero-turn lawn mower by his mailbox.

Investigators stated family members informed them Lippert used the zero-turn mower to retrieve his mail each day due to his health declining.

As stated in the release, while getting his mail Lappert lost control of the mower, causing it to run him over and kill him.

PSP said the emergency cutoff switch under the mower seat had previously been disabled.