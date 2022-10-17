ZERBIE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County Coroner is reporting that a 75-year-old woman died in a crash Saturday.

According to James F. Kelley, Northumberland County Coroner, Bettie Jean Harris, 75, of Coal Township. died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head she sustained in a crash.

Harris was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. Kelley notes Harris was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

The coroner did not release details on how the crash occurred Saturday or if anyone else was injured.