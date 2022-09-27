POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Monroe County Tuesday evening according to officials.

The Monroe County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a single vehicle crashed into a tree near Hallet Road and Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township.

Investigators say a 73-year-old woman, now identified as Nancy Bocchini of East Stroudsburg, has been pronounced dead. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

At this time, the coroner has not determined the cause of death. The coroner said he will determine if an autopsy is necessary Wednesday morning after consulting with Bocchini’s doctor.

The Pocono Township Police told Eyewitness News they would have further information available at a future date.