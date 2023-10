SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are reporting a 71-year-old man has died after crashing a UTV over the weekend.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 6:40 a.m., troopers were called for a UTV crash in Lycoming County.

Police say the operator, 71-year-old Jody Lomison from Hughesville, left the roadway for an unknown reason and traveled down a small embankment.

Lomison was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash by investigators.