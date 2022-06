PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say a 71-year-old man fell victim to an “Anti-virus protection plan” scam on May 31.

Officials say an unknown individual emailed the victim stating the victim owed money for an anti-virus protection plan.

Troopers say the victim then wire transferred $14,300 to a bank in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Federal Trade Commission has provided tips on recognizing a scam before it’s too late.