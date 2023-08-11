MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The grounds at the St. Jude Grove were quiet Friday morning but the smell of funnel cake filled the air all thanks to Daniel Petty perfecting his stand’s craft ahead of the parish’s annual picnic.

“Any good cook will tell you, when you’re cooking, you have to put your heart and soul into it, and that kind of guides you along. You can tell when things are ready, when the batter is just right, when they’re cooked just right,” said Daniel Petty a volunteer at St. Jude’s Parish.

He along with other volunteers and organizers are up early Friday finishing last-minute preps to kick off the picnic’s 70th anniversary.

“I actually grew up in Mountain Top so I’ve been volunteering at the picnic since I was a little girl and I’ve worked at a bunch of different stands over the years,” says Margaret Petty a volunteer at St. Jude’s Parish.

The weekend-long event draws in thousands to Mountain Top taking more than half the year to plan.

“With all the different booths and activities that we have, the food, it’s important that we get everyone set up and staged and ready to go so when this weekend comes, it goes off without a hitch,” Brian Cinoski the picnic committee chairperson at St. Jude’s Parish explained.

The event is stacked with entertainment and fun activities.

“There’s face painting over there, with all the teen games, there are bounce houses in the back, there’s like really, really good food here,” said Cate Decowski a volunteer at St. Jude’s Parish.

And offering tasty treats like fried Oreos and cotton candy, it’s hard to pick a favorite.

“I love hanging out with my friends, seeing my family, and trying some good food,” Alivia Sweet a volunteer at St. Jude’s Parish.

Making memories along the way.

“When you volunteer, you get to hang out with your friends and make all the food and there’s a lot of great music everywhere so it’s just a lot of fun,” Kira Millard a volunteer at St. Jude’s Parish said.

In the end, the sense of family and community outreach takes the spotlight.

“It says to me about reaching out beyond ourselves. That a parish or community really is never a parish or community until it goes beyond its borders and to have people come from Hazleton, Wilkes-Barre, and even beyond that it just says a lot about, a reminder how we all need community and this is a big part of it,” says Fr. Joe Evanko, St. Jude’s Parish.

St. Jude Parish’s 70th annual picnic in the grove kicks off today at 4:00 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m.

Sydney Kostus live at 6:30 a.m.