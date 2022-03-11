Police: 70-year-old man killed by son in Nanticoke homicide

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man with homicide for what they say was the murder of his father in a Nanticoke shooting Friday afternoon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Nanticoke police officers responded to the 1200 block of South Prospect Street around 4:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting at the location.

Investigators say an argument occurred between the victim, 70-year-old Richard Novak, and the suspect 30-year-old Kevin Novak. Officials state the suspect obtained a pistol and shot the victim.

Police told Eyewitness News the second victim, a 94-year-old woman, was inside the residence at the time of the incident, she was not injured.

Kevin Novak is being charged with criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person. He remains in the Luzerne County jail without bail.

Information is limited at this time Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.