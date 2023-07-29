WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Seven people were transported to the hospital after a car drove into a Wine and Spirits in West Hazleton.

According to the West Hazleton Fire Department around 6:29 p.m. crews were dispatched to the Wine and Spirits Store on Diana Lane for a car into a building.

West Hazleton Fire Department says upon arrival the car that was driven into the liquor store was occupied by two people.

Additional ambulances had to be called to the scene to transport a total of seven people to the hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries, as noted by the West Hazleton Fire Department.

Officials state the store clerk who was working the checkout desk suffered serious injuries.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated as more information comes available to us.