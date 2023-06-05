WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The sixth annual Little Eric’s Big Wiffleball Classic was held Sunday morning at the West Pittston Little League Complex.

The annual event is hosted as a way to raise money for kids fighting cancer.

It’s also a way to get the community together for a fun time that the kids look forward to.

“I just look forward to competing having fun with my friends, talk, and everybody, it’s always a good time when you see everybody in the same spot, having a good time,” said player Anthony Delucca.