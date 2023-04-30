BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Sixth Annual Cause-A-Thon was underway Sunday night in Columbia County.

The event is held every year by For The Cause Teen Center Berwick.

This year, they’re hoping for a big goal of $20,000 and all the money raised goes toward ThinkBig Pediatric Cancer Fund.

Since starting the fundraiser back in 2017, more than $45,000 dollars has been donated to the non-profit.

The event is also a telethon and Eyewitness News Reporter Sydney Kostus was the celebrity guest answering the phones.