POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police reported one dead after a fatal motorcycle crash in Monroe County.

According to state police Saturday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. they were called to the scene of a reported single motorcycle crash in Pocono Township along I-80.

State police said the 68-year-old male was traveling westbound in the right lane on I-80 when he crossed over in the lane next to him hitting the concrete barrier.

PSP states the Monroe County Coroner was on the scene. The driver was not wearing a helmet and had succumbed to his injuries, troopers say.

Troopers note the reason is unknown for how he lost control of the motorcycle.

The name of the driver has not been released until next of kin has been notified, officals say.

PSP notes this is an ongoing investagtion.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated as more information becomes available to us.