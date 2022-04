GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 68-year-old from Columbia County is out a large sum of money after falling victim to a scam.

According to a release from state police, in March 16, the victim was scammed into withdrawing approximately $25,000 from their savings account, and sending it to an unknown recipient using a bitcoin machine in Hemlock Township.

State police are currently investigating.