WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In its 66th year, the Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre has grown into an annual gathering for culture and form of expression in our area.

Originating in 1956, the Fine Arts Fiesta is one of the oldest arts festivals in Pennsylvania.





Thursday marks the first day of the 2022 fiesta. It marks the first time since 2019 that the festival was able to reopen on its full scale.

President of the Board of Directors for the Fine Arts Fiesta Mary Anne Fedrick told Eyewitness News she’s excited for the event to return.





“Four days of a full-fledge, full-scale fiesta of art, music, food, children’s activities, and performances. We have great loyal supporters who come to visit and were grateful to the city for hosting us. It’s an opportunity to be out, and enjoy art, visual or performing, any art you like.” Mary Anne Fedrick, President of the Board of Directors for the Fine Arts Fiesta





Below you can find a list of events from May 19-22

Children’s Face Painting Schedule:

Thursday May 19, 9:30 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, May 20, 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 21, 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Family Activity Center Schedule – International/ Global Awareness Day:

Thu May 19th 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

International/ Global Awareness Day. Partnering with local colleges. Children/families will be able to do simple “Make and Take” items representing various cultures

Children’s Workshop Schedule:

Thursday – Sunday, May 19, 10:30 a.m.

Projects may range from creating huge outdoor easels to the use of pastel, pencil, and markers. Some clay and sculpting materials may be available.

Holy Redeemer Royal Singers:

Thursday 3:15 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre Celebrating 100 year

Thursday 7:15 – 8:30 p.m.

Wyoming Valley Middle School Orchestra

Friday 10: 00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Eddie Day and the Starfires Downtown Dance Party Diamond City Style

Friday 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Eileen Keats, Lead Potter at Peaceful Pottery – Wheel-Thrown Pottery

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Frank, Sammy & Dean: A Rat Pack Review + After Party at Rodanos

Saturday 7:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Family Activity Center – Make Your Own Kind of Music Day

Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

For a full list of events going on throughout the four-day fiesta, head over to the Fine Arts Fiesta website.