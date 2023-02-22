TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 66-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and robbed by a person he thought was his friend.

According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police, on Saturday, February 18, officers were dispatched to a gas station in Pocono Summit for an injured man in a car, bleeding from his head.

When officers arrived, the man appeared to have multiple head lacerations, police say

Pocono Mountain Regional Police said the man told officers he was assaulted by a person named “Chino”, later identified by police as Angel Marquez.

Police say the victim told them Marquez assaulted him in his home by hitting him with different objects then took his money and phone.

The victim was able to describe a general location of where Marquez lived and the car he drove, officers say.

The police report states the 66-year-old drove to find help and police were able to later locate Marquez by the described vehicle at his residence.

Officers say they found Marquez with blood spatter on his face, clothing, and hands. They also say Marquez was in possession of cash.

Marquez has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and reckless endangerment, along with several related charges from the incident.