(WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced their total drug seizures for 2022.

According to officials, state police seized over $65 million worth of drugs throughout the year. From October to the end of December, troopers say they seized $10 million worth of drugs.

Below is the total of drugs seized according to state police:

DrugTotal SeizedValue of Amount Seized
Cocaine546.82 lbs.$13,389,880
Crack Cocaine18.39 lbs.$294,240
Heroin60.14 lbs.$2,044,760
Fentanyl348.36 lbs.$7,508,000
LSD – Pills and Paper981 doses$19,620
Marijuana THC – Liquid140.09 pints$938,603
Marijuana THC Solid641.17 lbs.$3,205,850
Marijuana Plants2,366 plants$390,390
Processed Marijuana7,832 lbs.$23,496,030
Methamphetamines691.54 lbs.$6,915,400
MDMA – Ecstasy25.055 lbs.$82,698
MDMA – Pills8,716$130,740
Other Narcotics335.79 lbs.$671,580
Other Narcotics (pills)252,753$6,318,825
 Total Value$65,406,616
Data from Pennsylvania State Police