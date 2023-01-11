(WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced their total drug seizures for 2022.
According to officials, state police seized over $65 million worth of drugs throughout the year. From October to the end of December, troopers say they seized $10 million worth of drugs.
Below is the total of drugs seized according to state police:
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|546.82 lbs.
|$13,389,880
|Crack Cocaine
|18.39 lbs.
|$294,240
|Heroin
|60.14 lbs.
|$2,044,760
|Fentanyl
|348.36 lbs.
|$7,508,000
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|981 doses
|$19,620
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|140.09 pints
|$938,603
|Marijuana THC Solid
|641.17 lbs.
|$3,205,850
|Marijuana Plants
|2,366 plants
|$390,390
|Processed Marijuana
|7,832 lbs.
|$23,496,030
|Methamphetamines
|691.54 lbs.
|$6,915,400
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|25.055 lbs.
|$82,698
|MDMA – Pills
|8,716
|$130,740
|Other Narcotics
|335.79 lbs.
|$671,580
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|252,753
|$6,318,825
|Total Value
|$65,406,616