ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of the passenger and the driver possibly facing charges.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 19 around 5:00 p.m., a car was traveling along Fiddletonw Road in Elder Township.

PSP stated the car, driven by an 18-year-old man, crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a drainage culvert.

After hitting the drainage the car traveled up an embankment hitting a mailbox and a large rock, police said. Impact with the rock caused the car to flip over and spin onto the roadway of Fiddletown Road.

Investigators say the driver was not injured in the crash however the passenger, Ralph Boyer, 65, of Effort, died after being transported to St. Luke’s Bethlehem for multiple blunt force injuries.

The crash closed down the road for about 4 hours as troopers investigated the scene. Police said near the car they found a glass smoking device that had suspected methamphetamine residue.

During the investigation, troopers said the driver originally lied about driving the car and he displayed signs of being under the influence of drugs.

State police stated the investigation is pending toxicology results at this time.