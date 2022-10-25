ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Crooner announced a 65-year-old man has died after a crash resulted in a car rolling over in Monore County.

According to Coroner Daniel a. Buglio, Ralph Boyer, 65, of Saylorburg, died Monday around 2:00 p.m. at St. Luke’s University Hosptial.

The coroner stated Boyer was a front seat passenger of a car that rolled over in a crash on Wednesday, October 19 around 4:50 p.m. in Elder Township.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the cause of death.

Pennsylvania State Police Lehighton unit along with the Leigh coroner’s office is investigating the death.