Hallstead man continues daily run rain or shine

HALLSTEAD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Humid, scattered showers predicted, your county is still in the yellow phase, most if not all area runs have been postponed and you’ve set the alarm for 4 a.m.

Why? Photojournalist Joseph Butash takes us to downtown Hallstead to learn more.

“Running to me is cleansing my mind, opening my cardiovascular system by getting fresh air in it. It’s something I’ve been doing since I was 28 years old and I’m going to be 64 in another couple of weeks,” said Tom Gaughan from Hallstead.

“It’s part of my life. You gotta take control of your life. And running is part of my life. And it doesn’t matter if it’s raining or 10 (degrees) below zero. I’m out here everyday.”

“So I like to get everything done before I start work. And I usually open up around 6 o’clock (here, Tom is referring to his auto repair business).

It has affected my business a little bit but of course being essential, having an auto repair shop I was able to stay open. And I thank god that I was,” he added.

“It’s important to get outside, get fresh air, build your immune system. I just finished up 4 miles. It takes about a half an hour everyday. So I’m never going to stop running,” he concluded.