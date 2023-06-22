LAKE WALLENPAUPAKE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are more than $63.8 million in lake area homes and lots listed for sale around Lake Wallenpaupack according to a new lake real estate report from Lake Homes Realty.

“The new quarterly lake real estate report from Lakehomes.com shows Lake Wallenpaupack to be the top largest market in the state of Pennsylvania,” said Diana Warrington, an agent with Lake Homes Realty.

Lake Wallenpaupack has 176 properties listed with a range from a $3,000 lot to a $5.49 million lake home with ten properties listed for more than $1 million.

According to the Lake Market Real Estate Report, the average price for a home on Lake Wallenpaupack is $628,081 and the average lot price is $48,084.

Lake Wallenpaupack has people looking to buy property from across the country, with the most people being from New York City, Washington D.C., and Boston, Massachusetts says Warrington.

Lake Wallenpaupack is one of the largest lakes in Pennsylvania with 5,700 acres of water.