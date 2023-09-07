LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of people will be able to enjoy rides, food, and entertainment at an annual fair happening in our region.

28/22 News is talking about the Luzerne County Fair.

Taking a stroll throughout the Luzerne County Fairgrounds in Lehman Township; it’s something Brenda Pugh has done for decades first as a fair-goer, then as a volunteer, and now its chairperson for the last ten years.

“Heart, soul, tradition. We like to keep it original,” says Pugh.

It’s the roots in the community that’s built connections between organizers and its vendors.

“I like to know the vendors, I like to know what’s coming in and out. We like to keep things fresh, we like to make sure everyone’s taken care of.” Pugh added.

The authenticity of the fair has kept it running for the last 60 years bringing in generations of families.

“I always spend a day with my kids here and having them here and just remembering all the memories from when I grew up coming here, it’s really nice,” said Amanda Faneck, marketing for Luzerne County Fair.

Keeping the freshness for those visiting new entertainment shows such as the live Jurassic Show were added as well as rides like the Avengers and the Sizzler.

Lots of elbow grease has gone into keeping the area in tip-top shape.

“Prepare our grounds for months prior to this happening. I mean cutting grass, you name it. Planting, all the plants that you see, all of the beautiful landscaping is all done by volunteers,” Faneck continued.

And with the fair season coming to an end as fall approaches those running the Luzerne County Fair say it’s not your average festival as everyone working it are dedicating their time for free.

“One hundred percent volunteers, the organizations. It’s owned and operated by volunteers. It is a community, it’s owned by a community, and we give back to the community,” Pugh says.

The fair opens to the public today at 4 p.m. and runs through Sunday in Luzerne County.

Sydney Kostus live at 6:30 a.m.