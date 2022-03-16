OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Ronald Butler faced a preliminary hearing Wednesday in connection to the murders of two Lycoming County girls.

Two witnesses testified, Marie Snyder and Dale Fisher, uncle to Michele Butler. Snyder claims much of the abuse to the girls was done by Echo Butler and only some by herself.

While she was testifying, Snyder said that Michele Butler, Echo Butler, and herself concealed the murders of Nicole and Jasmine from Ronald.

Snyder said in court Ronald had no knowledge of the deaths of the children or that Echo dug holes near the shed in the backyard where the girls were buried. Snyder also admitted that the girls were intentionally starved to death, but alleges this was under Echo’s command.





Nicole Snyder died first in May of 2016 and then Jasmine Snyder died in August 2017. Snyder says Nicole was around 60 pounds prior to the abuse and about 5lbs at death. Jasmine was about 25 pounds and only the weight of ‘a gallon of milk’ at her death, as stated during her testimony.

Snyder claims like Nicole, Jasmine was also starved, beaten, and punished by being forced to stand in the corner of their bedroom until her death. Snyder stated in her testimony Echo emptied a toy tote bag and placed Jasmine’s body inside and then into their car’s trunk

Snyder stated Echo placed the bag with Jasmine’s body into the shed. Echo later buried the Jasmine beside Nicole’s body in the backyard, according to the testimony.

Dale Fisher testified that he never witnessed any physical abuse during his ‘few visits each week’ to the trailer. He lived in the trailer behind theirs from 2014 when the girls moved in until 2017 when he left his home.

Fisher said even though he frequented their home, he only saw the girls on three occasions. Fisher claims in his testimony the girls were only ever fed peas, sometimes with mashed potatoes and a sippy cup with only about an inch of water.

On the last visit, Fisher stated he saw Nicole Snyder being fed two spoonfuls of peas and a spoonful of mashed potatoes. He said in court that Echo told her to hurry up and finish her food so she could take a bath. Shortly afterward, Fisher says he heard Nicole let out a bloodcurdling scream but didn’t witness anything. Fisher asked Ron and Michele regarding the incident, neither replied.

After this visit child protective service was called to the suspect’s residence on Livermore Road to check-in. Fisher also stated both girls were skinny and treated ‘rudely’ by Butler.

Ronald Butler is facing three charges: two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and obstruction of justice from children and youth services.

Judge Ryan Tira held all counts against Ronald Butler. Michele Butler was not in Lycoming County Court Wednesday morning.