EAST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A family-owned business in Schuylkill County was the victim of a theft of hundreds of gallons of fuel earlier this month.

According to state police, on April 14 just after midnight, J.W. Zaprazny Inc., on Sumer Valley Road had around 600 gallons of diesel fuel stolen. State police say that the fuel was stolen out of pieces of equipment on the property.

State police said that video surveillance from the theft is helping them in investigating the situation.