WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many PPL customers are experiencing a power outage in Wilkes-Barre Thursday morning.

According to PPL, around 599 customers in Wilkes-Barre, including sections of South Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, South Welles Street, East South Street, and Lehigh Street.

PPL states they estimate returning the power to these areas around 6:30 p.m. The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time.