6-year-old killed on Colorado amusement ride hadn’t been buckled in, investigators say

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – A new report out Friday from investigators with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment found that the 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos was not wearing a seat belt when she died on the Haunted Mine Drop Ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park earlier this month.

According to the report, Estifanos was sitting on the two seat belts instead of wearing them across her lap before the Haunted Mine Drop ride took off.

The ride operators did not notice, even though they checked that everyone’s belt was fastened, according to the report.

During the investigation, CDLE found that an alarm system warned of a problem on the ride, but the workers had not had enough training to know what to do. A worker then decided to reset the system and sent the ride on its way.

The report concludes, “The fatal accident was the result of multiple operator errors, specifically failure to ensure proper utilization of the passenger restraint system (seatbelts), and a lack of understanding and resolution of the Human Machine Interface (HMI) screen error conditions on the control panel.”

Estifanos reportedly died from “multiple blunt force injuries” during the Sept. 5 incident. Calls made between dispatchers and the first responders at the scene indicated that the girl fell.

Glenwood Caverns reopened the park one week after the incident. The Haunted Mine Drop ride remains closed.

In response to the CDLE report, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park released this statement: