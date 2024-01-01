CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a fire that broke out in Clarks Summit early Monday morning has displaced six people.

According to PSP, a blaze ignited inside a home in the 500 block of Gladiola Drive in Clarks Summit, Lackawanna County on Monday around 8:37 a.m.

PSP says two adults, a 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, and four children aging in range from 12 to 18, have all been displaced from the home.

The PSP Fire Marshal Unit arrived on the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The PSP Fire Marshal stated the fire was discovered along a bedroom wall which quickly engulfed the bed and extended upward into the attic space and several nearby rooms.

The fire marshal says the fire has been ruled accidental and there are two possible causes of the fire:

A possible malfunction of an electrical outlet which was within the area where the fire started. The bed may have been positioned too close to an electric baseboard heater and the bedding could’ve ignited.

According to PSP, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, it is not considered suspicious.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced with lodging and clothing as the home is uninhabitable.