WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug misuse is a major problem in the community. Many need prescription medication for physical or mental issues or either not getting the right medication or abusing it.

It’s why an annual event is underway on Friday in Wilkes-Barre.

This is the Fifth Annual Pennsylvania Pain and Addiction Summit that Wilkes University is hosting. For the first time, they are holding the event on their campus.

The all-day conference is happening at the stark learning center featuring a series of talks and panel discussions. As in years past, it’s bringing together medical, legal, and law enforcement professionals.

They are discussing the current state of the opioid crisis and identify ways to approach the treatment of pain and substance abuse.

One of the topics already covered on Friday was the opioid overdose epidemic and undiagnosed bipolar.

Eyewitness News spoke with an author who went practically half her life living with bipolar ii but not knowing it, and the struggles she faced going undiagnosed.

“I think what happens is people get the wrong meds and then we end up with way too many medications that it’s a mess. I mean I had seven medications before I got the right one,” said Sara Schley, author of Brainstorm: From Broken to Blessed on the Bipolar Spectrum.

“This is something whether it’s pain management or substance use disorder that is not something that can be handled by one particular profession. Physicians, pharmacists, nurses, legal professionals, social workers. We all have to come together for this. It’s the ultimate team-based sport,” explained Thomas Franko, PharmD, associate professor of pharmacy practice at Wilkes University.

Speaking of teams, a renowned member of the 2000 Penn State football team is among the speakers at the event. He’s Adam Taliaferro, who suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a college football game in September 2000.

Taliaferro’s topic will be redefining adversity to overcome the odds.