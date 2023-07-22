CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you are looking to get rid of prescription medication that you no longer need, you can safely dispose of it at Pocono Raceway.

The 5th Annual Drug Take-Back Event is taking place this weekend at the racetrack in Long Pond.

It allows race fans to safely dispose of outdated and unused prescription medications.

Simply bring a bag of expired or unused medications to the Office of the Attorney General’s take-back location under the flagpole near the main entrance.

The initiative is to provide safe disposal of prescription drugs and keep them out of the hands of children and those struggling with substance abuse.

Nearly 150 pounds of medications were collected at the event last year.

“We really want to get those medications out of those houses if they aren’t being used so they are also taken care of and properly disposed of because we still have people who say we put it in our waterways or I flushed it down the toilet and we don’t want that to happen. you have to properly dispose of them,” explained Dr. Janene Holter the Strategic Initiatives Operator PA Office of Attorney General.

People can dispose of any medications until 4:00 p.m. Sunday.