WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a beautiful day to get out and stride with some pride. More than 60 people took part in an annual 5K celebration of Pride Month.

Some of them raced at Kirby Park while others chose a more convenient place, then logged their times online.

Queer NEPA and In It Together NEPA partnered up to bring the community together in the form of nonviolent activism.

Queer NEPA is an organization dedicated to nonviolent advocacy and advancing the cause of LGBTQ+ rights in northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Going out there and showing your pride whether it be for the LGBTQ community, your regular community, your family, yourself but just showing pride and getting out there and supporting everything that we do,” said Nicole Hall, NEPA Queer Chair.

The results for the virtual race will be posted tomorrow via second wind timing.